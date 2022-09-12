Ethic Inc. Buys 1,953 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.