Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $240.35 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

