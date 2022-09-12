Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.