Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 262,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of PFG opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

