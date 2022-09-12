Ethic Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $657.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $667.08 and its 200 day moving average is $687.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $873.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

