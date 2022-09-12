Ethic Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $572.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.46 and a 200-day moving average of $502.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.