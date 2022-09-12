Ethic Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

