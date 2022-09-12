Ethic Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

