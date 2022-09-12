Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

