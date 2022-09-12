Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $164.15 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

