Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.