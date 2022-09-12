Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,225 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,505.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

