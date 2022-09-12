Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,888 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $219.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.