Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after acquiring an additional 224,823 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

