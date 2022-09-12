Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ES stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

