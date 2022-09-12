Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

EVOK stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

