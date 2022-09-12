Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048,353 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,621,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.20 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

