Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $195.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

