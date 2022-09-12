Financial Analysis: Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & Its Competitors

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 689 3688 8947 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 168.72%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.52 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.31

Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

