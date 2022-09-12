Financial Comparison: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05% Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares REE Automotive and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00 Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 285.96%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 117.73%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 36,819.72 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.60 Lucid Group $27.11 million 930.50 -$2.58 billion -1.45 -10.40

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucid Group beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

