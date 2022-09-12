Financial Comparison: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 15.66 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -13.94 Surmodics $105.14 million 4.39 $4.24 million ($0.92) -35.83

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33 Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulmonx and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.97%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Risk & Volatility

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39% Surmodics -13.11% -8.22% -5.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surmodics beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

