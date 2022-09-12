Financial Contrast: 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 10 5 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $65.03, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.65 $7.26 million $1.54 7.89 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.97 $1.13 billion $5.35 10.97

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.65% 13.13% 1.09% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.21% 13.53% 0.95%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.