Financial Contrast: Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) versus Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scheid Vineyards
|$65.09 million
|$14.19 million
|-6.19
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$90.75 million
|1.29
Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scheid Vineyards
|-4.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|-180.98%
|-13.81%
|-9.50%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scheid Vineyards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|36
|127
|418
|23
|2.71
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Scheid Vineyards
Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.