Financial Review: Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pioneer Oil and Gas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.30 $33.94 million $1.16 14.97

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.