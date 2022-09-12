Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.