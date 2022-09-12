Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

