FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,722.22.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.