FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,722.22.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.