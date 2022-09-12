FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Increased by KeyCorp

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NX opened at $21.22 on Monday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

