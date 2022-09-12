FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

