FY2023 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Opthea Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.15 on Monday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.
Institutional Trading of Opthea
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.