FY2023 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.15 on Monday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

