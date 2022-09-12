FY2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.68 per share.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank stock opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.