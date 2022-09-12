FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Decreased by Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.
Insider Activity
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.