FY2024 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Persimmon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $5.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,620.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $35.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

