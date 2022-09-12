FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Dawson James (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. Dawson James currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kintara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KTRA opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
