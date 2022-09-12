FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Dawson James (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. Dawson James currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kintara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

