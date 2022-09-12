FY2027 EPS Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.28) per share.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $15.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.57. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $21.76.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.