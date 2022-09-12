G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

