Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

