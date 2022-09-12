GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
