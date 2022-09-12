Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $414.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Generac by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,813 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $238.00 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.42 and a 200 day moving average of $255.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

