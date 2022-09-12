General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $2,384,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

