General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

