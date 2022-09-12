GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Head-To-Head Comparison

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GitLab and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92 CS Disco 0 6 4 0 2.40

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.86%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than GitLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GitLab and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% CS Disco -38.19% -18.71% -17.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million 33.90 -$155.14 million ($1.52) -38.14 CS Disco $114.34 million 7.24 -$24.34 million ($0.90) -15.67

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CS Disco beats GitLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

