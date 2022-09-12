Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.21 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

