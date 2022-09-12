Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) versus Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA) Financial Analysis

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) and Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Adara Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Greenlane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Adara Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $166.06 million 0.10 -$30.58 million ($15.67) -0.17 Adara Acquisition N/A N/A $3.24 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adara Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane.

Greenlane has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adara Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenlane and Adara Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adara Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenlane presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1,562.84%. Given Greenlane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Adara Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Adara Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -27.61% -24.69% -17.27% Adara Acquisition N/A -87.52% 2.72%

Summary

Greenlane beats Adara Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane



Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise. It offers its products under the VIBES rolling papers, Pollen Gear, the Marley Natural accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, Marley Natural, K. Haring Glass Collections, Eyce silicone pipes, Higher Standards, and DaVinci vaporizers brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, DaVincivaporizer.com, Harringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Vapor.ca, Vaposhop.com, and Puffitup.com. It serves customers through a network of 8,500 smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Adara Acquisition



Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

