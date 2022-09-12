GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. GSK has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GSK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

