GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect GURU Organic Energy to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 million.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

