GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect GURU Organic Energy to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.
GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 million.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
See Also
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.