Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

