HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

