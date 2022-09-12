Head to Head Analysis: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.72 $33.92 million ($0.49) -19.67 AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 13.07 $1.00 billion $5.82 36.85

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvalonBay Communities 0 9 10 0 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $241.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 17.09% 1.53% 0.31% AvalonBay Communities 33.39% 7.47% 4.12%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

