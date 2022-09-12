Head to Head Analysis: American Lithium (LIACF) vs. Its Competitors

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 652 2033 2661 83 2.40

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.10%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -17.73 American Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -8.17

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

